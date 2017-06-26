JOBS
Reputed city gang leader gets 17 years in plea deal


Published: Mon, June 26, 2017 @ 10:32 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man prosecutors claim was the head of an East Side drug ring that committed several murders in 2010 and 2011 pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today to involuntary manslaughter and weapons charges.

DeWaylyn Colvin, 33, was sentenced by Judge John Durkin immediately to 17 years in prison to run concurrent to an 11-year sentence Colvin is serving on drug charges.

The sentence was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys and recommended to the judge, who agreed with the recommendation.

Four other people have already been tried and sentenced for their roles in the drug activity and murders. Colvin was first indicted in 2013.

