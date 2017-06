YOUNGSTOWN

The Avalon Lakes Golf and Country Club, One American Way NE, Warren, will host the Pink Ribbon Classic at 8 a.m. July 17. The cost is $110 per golfer. The 18-hole, four-person scramble will be followed by a lunch, basket auction and raffle. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. For information, call Donna Mowrey at 330-207-9630 or Nancy Felton at 330-533-2712.