AUSTINTOWN — A man faces charges on two counts of assault after an altercation at a party Saturday evening.

Michael Brancho, 49, of Austintown, told police he was attacked over a rude comment he made at a party on Roanoke Avenue.



But one of the victims accused him of punching, choking and dragging her while threatening to kill her.

A second victim said she tried to calm Brancho down, but after that failed she resorted to biting him to get him to let the first victim go.

He reportedly said, "You want to bite me [expletive]?" choked the second victim and bit her finger.

A guest at the neighbor's house, who said she came over when she heard a juvenile screaming, succeeded in stopping the fight at which time Brancho left.

The guest told police all the adults were intoxicated.

Police found Brancho walking down Huntmere Avenue. He was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of assault.