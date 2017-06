YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Chapter of the NAACP gave CEO Krish Mohip three A's, two B's and a C for his second six-month CEO review.

This brings the Youngstown City Schools's grades up from his review in January when he received three A’s, two C’s and one D.

Jimma McWilson, NAACP Vice President said Mohip noticeably improved his communication skills despite what board of education members claim.