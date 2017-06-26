JOBS
Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead early gains in US


Published: Mon, June 26, 2017 @ 9:56 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology and consumer-focused companies are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Apple rose 1 percent in early trading Monday while Facebook rose 0.8 percent.

European markets were also higher following a strong German economic survey that reinforced hopes that the region’s recovery is gaining momentum.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,447.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 77 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,468. The Nasdaq gained 33 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,299.

