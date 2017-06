BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BELL JR, RONALD E 7/5/1970 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License

BOWES, DAVID EDWARD 10/21/1986 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

BUTTERFIELD, TRAVIS L 11/17/1985 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Burglary



COSTELLO, LANCE MARTIN 5/14/1977 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



DAVANZO, BRANDON SR 7/25/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

GUERRIERO, MICHAEL A 11/3/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

MOODY, MICHAEL W 6/23/1963 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

MORRIS, NATOIA D 3/21/1983 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

PHELPS, GREGORY DANIEL 8/23/1996 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Fugitive From Justice

RAVER, TINA MARIE 9/30/1985 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Burglary

SHANK, KALI MICHELLE 5/2/1988 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

SNIPES, KIRK D 3/7/1989 Intimidation

WYLIE, JAMEELAH I 8/26/1993 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDERSON, CRYSTAL 11/18/1987 6/26/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



ANDERSON, JAY R JR 9/8/1951 6/25/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

BODNAR, ANTHONY JOSEPH 4/18/1986 6/23/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

BRANCHO, MICHAEL L 7/5/1967 6/24/2017 BONDED OUT



BROWN, BRANDON A 5/16/1984 6/25/2017 BONDED OUT



CURBELO MORALES, LIZBETH 12/29/1985 6/23/2017 TIME SERVED



EASTERLING, REAN L 4/24/1992 6/24/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



EDWARDS, IRA W 7/13/1953 5/27/2017 TIME SERVED

EILAND, ANDRE L 1/4/1984 6/25/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



EL-MAKDAH, YUSUF JAMAL 7/17/1995 1/27/2017 TIME SERVED

GORBY, ANGEL MARIE 5/20/1982 4/21/2017 TIME SERVED



HALL, BILLY 11/10/1970 6/23/2017 TIME SERVED



JOHNSON, ROBERT 5/20/1989 4/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JONES, GREGORY SR 7/4/1961 3/21/2017 TIME SERVED

KUHNS, THOMAS A. 6/22/1981 6/25/2017 BONDED OUT



ROJAS-PENA, ROGELIO 2/8/1988 12/15/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILKERSON, TERESA 5/18/1967 6/24/2017 NO CHARGES FILED