Heritage Days Festival planned

MERCER COUNTY, PA.

The 10th Annual Greenville Heritage Days Festival runs from Friday to Sunday. The festival is sponsored by the Greenville Museum Alliance: the Waugh House, the Railroad Park Museum, and the Canal Museum.

Heritage Days kicks off Friday, with “Passport to Greenville.” Contestants complete activities at participating local businesses for a chance to win a grand prize basket. This event is open to all ages. (Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.)

The 5K Run at 9 a.m. will start the Saturday events, followed by a car show, Civil War encampment, food, arts and craft vendors, trolley rides, kids’ zone, music and more.

The grand finale will be a fireworks display on Sunday night at 9:45 p.m. Visit Greenville Heritage Days website for a list of event times, days, and locations at www.greenvilleheritagedays.com.