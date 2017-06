GIRARD

City voters will decide this November on a renewal of an existing tax for senior services.

City council voted Monday to place the five-year, 1.8-mill levy on the general-election ballot.

Renewal of the tax, which benefits the Girard Multi-generational Center, would generate $196,759 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $63 per year, according to the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office.