YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Atty. General Mike DeWine is at GLI Pool Products today on his campaign trail to be Ohio's next governor.

DeWine announced his candidacy on Sunday at an ice cream social at his home in Cedarville. His Republican opponents are U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, Sec. of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

"We wanted to come here to kind of celebrate this," DeWine said. "This is a part of the state that sometimes gets forgotten. This is an exciting area. You've had an exciting past but I think you have a very exciting future."

At the event, GLI announced it is bringing a third shift to its plant - adding 100 jobs to the 300 the plant has.

GLI is a pool products manufacturer off of Ohio Works Drive.