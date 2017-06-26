JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

DeWine stumps Youngstown on gubernatorial campaign trail


Published: Mon, June 26, 2017 @ 3:12 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Atty. General Mike DeWine is at GLI Pool Products today on his campaign trail to be Ohio's next governor.

DeWine announced his candidacy on Sunday at an ice cream social at his home in Cedarville. His Republican opponents are U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, Sec. of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

"We wanted to come here to kind of celebrate this," DeWine said. "This is a part of the state that sometimes gets forgotten. This is an exciting area. You've had an exciting past but I think you have a very exciting future."

At the event, GLI announced it is bringing a third shift to its plant - adding 100 jobs to the 300 the plant has.

GLI is a pool products manufacturer off of Ohio Works Drive.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes