CANFIELD — Less than a year after its groundbreaking, the new Canfield Joint Fire District station on Herbert Road is online.

The 12,300-square-foot station opened at 8 a.m. this morning.

It's the district's third station, and some of the features that set it apart from the others in the district are a decontamination room and a training room.

The $2.6 building was funded by a 1.25 mill levy passed in 2014.

Fire chief Don Hutchison said the station will reduce response times in the northwest portion of the district from about eight minutes to four minutes or less.