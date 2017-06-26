YOUNGSTOWN — Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Cleveland, joined Mahoning Valley law enforcement, hospitals, and addiction specialists to oppose the Senate’s draft bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which eliminates Medicaid expansion and includes additional cuts to Medicaid – a tool for the treatment of opioid addiction in Ohio.

Brown was joined by representatives from Mahoning County organizations concerned about the proposed cuts, including: the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, the Coalition for a Drug Free Mahoning County, the Austintown Police Department, Mercy Health Foundation, the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center, First Step Recovery and judicial offices.