YOUNGSTOWN — A man and woman charged with the shooting death of a woman Friday are in the Mahoning County jail on $10 million bond each.

Dashonti Baker, 24 and Barraya Hickson, both of Millet Avenue, were arraigned before Judge Elizabeth Kobly today in municipal court today for the death of Rae'venna Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot to death about 12:30 p.m. Friday in a parked SUV on Oneta Street.

Prosecutors asked for a significant bond, saying that there was evidence that the pair intended to flee.