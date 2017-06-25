WARREN

A coalition of community groups is sponsoring a public rally in opposition to the Republican health care reform bill pending in Congress in Courthouse Square in downtown Warren.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Valley Voices United For Change, Rust Belt Progressives, Progress MV, Ohio Women’s Action Network, For Our Future, and Indivisible Youngstown will take part in the Healthcare Rally in the Valley.

The event is specifically designed to highlight how support from U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act and Medicaid cuts will hurt Ohio families, particularly those struggling with addiction, organizers say.

At the rally, local residents will share their stories about how the ACA and Medicaid have helped them. Attendees will also call on Portman to explain how he could support ending Medicaid and repealing healthcare given concerns he has voiced about the growing opioid epidemic in Ohio.

“Taking away coverage from the poor and elderly to give the rich more tax breaks is wrong. Lawmakers must protect and defend health care by opposing ACA repeal and cuts to Medicaid. Any new legislation should provide quality, affordable coverage that is equal to or better than what is already available,” said Dr. Alexis Smith, Valley Voices United for Change board member.