Ohio killer who survived first execution try wants next attempt blocked


Published: Sun, June 25, 2017 @ 11:52 a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

A convicted Ohio killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009 is asking a federal judge to prevent a second trip to the state’s death chamber.

Romell Broom was sentenced to die for the 1984 rape and murder of 14-year-old Tryna Middleton in Cleveland.

The state stopped Broom’s execution after two hours when executioners couldn’t find a usable vein following 18 needle sticks.

The 61-year-old Broom is only the second U.S. inmate to survive an execution after the process began. A new execution date has been set for June 17, 2020.

Broom’s attorneys asked in a filing last week that Broom be removed from death row, arguing a second execution attempt is cruel and unusual punishment and a double jeopardy violation.

The state is expected to oppose the request.

