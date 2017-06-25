JOBS
Ohio government websites hacked with pro-Islamic State rant


Published: Sun, June 25, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A number of Ohio state government web sites have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

The websites hacked with the message include Gov. John Kasich's, First Lady Karen Kasich's, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Office of Workforce Transformation, the Casino Control Commission, Medicaid, the Office of Health Transformation and LeanOhio.

The message left on the website says "Trump" and "all your people" will be held accountable for "every drop of blood spilled in Muslim countries." The message also says, "I love the Islamic state."

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the agency is working aggressively to clear the message from its website.

