POLAND

For the 11th consecutive year, a weekend of fun is planned to celebrate both Independence Day and the Poland community.

Celebrate Poland kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the annual Strawberry Festival at Poland Presbyterian Church, and comes to a close Saturday night with a fireworks display.

“Celebrate Poland is one of the best things about living in Poland,” said Cindy Best, event committee president. “It’s that one summer event where people of all ages can meet, reconnect, have fun and make friends. We have a strong sense of community here.”

Read the full story with a rundown on weekend events Monday in The Vindicator or on Vindy.com.