YOUNGSTOWN

Barbara Rupinsky has seen the Zac Brown Band perform twice — once each in Pittsburgh and Detroit. But you can say that in many ways, the third time will be the charm.

“It’s just happy music, and he tells a story,” the Warren woman said after having bought two tickets Saturday morning at the Covelli Centre box office so she and her husband can see the Atlanta-based country and southern rock group perform Aug. 24 in Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium.

Tickets also are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.

Rupinsky was among the few dozen people who arrived shortly before the box office opened at 10 a.m. to make their purchases for what many predict will be the largest concert in the city’s history, which also will be part of the eight-member Zac Brown Band’s Welcome Home 2017 tour. Stambaugh Stadium can hold up to 21,000 people.

Promoting the outdoor Y Live show are the Muransky Companies and JAC Management, which have been instrumental in bringing legendary artists such as Elton John, Lionel Richie and Barry Manilow to the Mahoning Valley.

Many people prefer to buy concert tickets online, but Rupinsky said she made the trip to the box office because “I like having the tickets in my hand.” Rupinsky and her husband will be sitting in a corner seat in the sixth row from the field, she explained, adding that her favorite Zac Brown Band song is “Toes.”

