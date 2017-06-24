JOBS
YSU grad from Columbiana leads Rescue Mission


Published: Sat, June 24, 2017 @ 8:10 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The new president and CEO of the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley said he plans to serve and love Jesus by serving and loving the poor in the Valley.

John Muckridge III replaces executive director Jim Echement, who announced his retirement last week.

Muckridge came to the Rescue Mission as a volunteer in 2011 before accepting a staff position. He became director of education in 2013, director of client services in 2014 and deputy director in 2015.

Muckridge has a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and a master’s degree from Gonzaga University. He has worked at Wells Fargo Financial, First National Bank of Pennsylvania in Hermitage, Pa., and at San Diego Christian College.

He lives with his wife and three kids in Columbiana.

Muckridge thanked Echement for his leadership and for grooming him for his new role.

