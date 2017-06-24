CANFIELD

Theresa and Lou Zalac, along with thousands of other enthusiasts at Saturday’s Hot Rod Super Nationals at the Canfield Fairgrounds, have cars in their blood.

Or almost anything that has a gasoline engine and wheels.

The Zalacs, both retired members of the Berlin Center Volunteer Fire Department, traveled to the Super Nats on a Gold Wing Honda motorcycle which has taken them to Canada and up and down the East Coast of the United States.

They were admiring an amazing ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air that brought back memories for Lou, 64, who himself had a ‘57 Bel Air named “Warlord” that he decked out for “show, strip and street.”

Except tor Theresa, whose favorite car is a Ford Mustang, the ‘57 Bel Air seems to have been the Zalac family car. Lou’s brother, Gary, is now rebuilding their mother’s ‘57 Bel Air.

Equally enthused about cars and the people who own, restore and show them are the owners of the event, Lee Hartman, who grew up in Canfield, and his partner, Rose Seitz of Poland.

“I was a car guy growing up, and when I heard the Super Nats was for sale, I wanted to bring it to Canfield,” he said.

Read MORE in Sunday's VINDICATOR