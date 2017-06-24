YOUNGSTOWN

Two years ago, Lia Sebaugh and her father, Joe, spent a few days and nights camping at Pymatuning State Park, so you could probably say that experience has primed Lia for another day and night of fun.

“Tonight I get to sleep in a tent and have a fire,” the 7-year-old said Saturday afternoon, referring to some of what she looked forward to during Mill Creek MetroParks’ annual Family Camp in the Park, which began Saturday morning and continues until 1 p.m. today near the Judge Morley Performing Arts Pavilion in the James L. Wick Recreation Area.

The family-oriented overnight camping event provided a slew of activities such as nature programs, hikes, crafts, a scavenger hunt, structured games, storytelling and a trolley ride in and around the Bears Den area. The overall idea was to bring a greater number of people to the park while showcasing its offerings, noted Cara Hahn, the MetroParks’ programs and event coordinator.

“It’s good for people who have never camped; it’s also good for people who love to camp,” said Hahn, whose 2-year-old son, Justin, also took part in the festivities.

Suffice it to say Lia wasted no time engaging in fun activities. She enjoyed making a bug jar, a glow-in-the-dark item and a picture frame, said Lia, who listed as her favorite activities being with friends and family as well as watching movies.

“We love Mill Creek Park, and all the staff are always nice and polite,” Lia’s father added.

