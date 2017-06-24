YOUNGSTOWN

Two people are in custody for the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman Friday afternoon on the West Side.

Dashonti Baker, 24, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated murder. Also in the jail is Barraya Hickson, also 24, on a charge of complicity.

The two are charged in the death of Rae'venna Faircloth Thomas, who was found shot to death about 12:30 p.m. inside a parked SUV in the first block of Oneta Street.

Baker and Hickson were arrested after police found a car suspected of being involved in the homicide on Millet Avenue, also on the West Side. They were both with the car when police arrived, police said.