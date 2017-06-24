With the collegiate season over, Youngstown State track athletes Collin Harden and Chad Zallow are at their final hurdles this season — literally and figuratively.

Harden ran Friday in the 400 hurdles of the USA Track and Field Junior Outdoor Championships, finishing 12th overall against the nation’s best high school and freshmen athletes.

Zallow runs [Saturday] in a competition a level above Harden, the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. The competition is how Team USA will be selected for this year’s World Championships which are in London this August.

The Outdoor Championships include everyone from collegians to professional athletes looking for a taste of international competition and to represent the United States.

“I’d say this is the biggest thing I’ve ever ran in,” Zallow said. “I’m going against guys who do this for a living — some of the better athletes in the world.”