LONDON (AP) — British authorities have charged an unemployed Welsh man with terrorism-inspired murder and attempted murder in connection with a truck attack on a crowd of Muslim worshippers near two north London mosques.

Darren Osborne was remanded into custody Friday after an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court.

Makram Ali, a 51-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant, died of multiple injuries in the attack and several others were injured.



The attack Monday has raised tensions in London, which has suffered three previous extremist attacks in the last three months as well as tragic fire that has killed at least 79 people, many of them immigrants.

Police characterized the incident, which came as worshippers were leaving mosques after prayers marking the holy month of Ramadan, as a terrorist attack directed at Muslims.