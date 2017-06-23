JOBS
Two jailed after police recover crack cocaine in traffic stops


Published: Fri, June 23, 2017 @ 10:59 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police late Thursday arrested two men in separate traffic stops within a half hour of each other on felony cocaine charges.

Curtis Bryant, 55, of West Evergreen Avenue, was arrested after he was pulled over about 11 p.m. at Hillman and Evergreen avenues for running a stop sign. Reports said he would not take his hands out of his pockets and when police checked his pockets they found several loose rocks of crack cocaine.

About 11 p.m., police pulled over a car at Hillman Street and Chicago Avenue driven by Thomas Johnson, 48, of Idlewood Avenue, for running a red light.

Reports said Johnson was mumbling as he spoke to officers and when he was asked to open his mouth police saw a rock of crack cocaine inside.

Both men were taken to the Mahoning County jail and are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

