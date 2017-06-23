JOBS
Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower


Published: Fri, June 23, 2017 @ 9:56 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in retailers and health care companies.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 11.5 percent in the first few minutes of trading after the household goods seller reported earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals dropped 4.1 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,433.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,353. The Nasdaq composite lost 9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,227.

