WARREN — Ryan M. Daniels, 26, of Hunter Street Northwest is free on bond after pleading not guilty this morning to three counts of child endangering after being accused of leaving three small children alone at home.

Police were called to the home at 8 a.m. Thursday by a caller who said three children were left alone for two hours. The caller said two were hanging out of the window upstairs window and one was in a crib downstairs.

When officers arrived, Daniels pulled in the driveway and went inside the house.

An officer saw the home in deplorable condition with garbage, dirty diapers, old food and other items in various parts of the house, including the bedroom where the baby was found.

Daniels said he had only been gone five minutes and that he had asked a neighbor to keep an eye on the kids. The neighbor denied being asked to watch the children.

The officer found a 7-week-old baby in a dirty crib crying on the first floor. Children – ages 4 and nearly 2 – wearing dirty clothes and unclean were locked in an upstairs bedroom.

Trumbull Children Services took custody of the children, and Daniels went to jail.