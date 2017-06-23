YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an argument that culminated in shots fired about 2:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Lakewood Avenue began earlier in the day over a stolen lawn mower.

Police were called to the street for a report of a man arguing with two men and holding a gun to the head of one of them who was on the ground after firing several shots. Detective Sgt. Ed Kenney was the first to arrive on the scene and ordered all three men on the ground at gunpoint.

One of the men told Kenney that Robert Jones, 63, of Olivette Court, had a gun and when other officers arrived they searched Jones and found a loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver and several rounds of ammunition in a Crown Royal bag.

The men said the argument between Jones and the man on the ground began earlier in the day at a Market Street gas station and Jones told the man, “you’re a dead man walking,” reports said.

Reports said when Jones found the victim and another man later, he pulled a gun and fired four shots as the victim as the men both pleaded for their lives.

Jones was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons, being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility after corrections officers at the jail found a bag of marijuana in his pants when he was being booked.