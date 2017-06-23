GIRARD — A man was run off the road while traveling on state Route 11 early this morning by a Cortland man charged with drunken driving.

No one was injured, but Gary Driscoll, 64, was charged after driving impaired south in the northbound lane for about 15 miles, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The driver who was forced off the road contacted The Vindicator.

Driscoll was first observed driving the wrong way in Johnston Township. Troopers were unable to get him to stop, so they set up stop sticks on the highway in Liberty Township near Tibbetts Wick Road and succeeded in arresting him without incident.

Stop sticks deflate a tire slowly to give a driver time to stop without causing an accident, according to the www.stopstick.com website.