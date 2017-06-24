JOBS
Ex-deputy in Ohio gets probation for threat-related charges


Published: Fri, June 23, 2017 @ 7:52 p.m.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio sheriff’s deputy has received probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges for allegedly threatening to kill a sheriff’s detective who served as his supervisor.

The Port Clinton News-Herald reports 50-year-old John Carpenter, of Port Clinton, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of persistent disorderly conduct. The former Ottawa County deputy was indicted last year on aggravated menacing by stalking and other charges related to the alleged threats.

Carpenter resigned in April 2016 after his supervisor reported she’d been threatened, prompting an internal investigation. He was hired as a Carroll Township police officer in June 2016 but was suspended after the supervisor filed a civil-protection order.

Carpenter’s attorney said today Carpenter denied making threats or stalking the supervisor but is happy the case was resolved.

