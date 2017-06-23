AUSTINTOWN — A suspicious package that shut down the GetGo in Austintown was determined to be a children's toy.

Sgt. Greg Brinsko, of the Austintown Police Department, said they received a call shortly after 6 a.m. from an employee who saw a suspicious package near one of the gas pumps.

Officers thought it could be a bomb so they closed the store to customers, evacuated employees and called in the Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad at about 7 a.m.

Youngstown police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik, head of the bomb squad, said the package was examined and no explosives were found.

Shortly after that, the person who put the device there contacted police. Police were told it was a sailboat the caller's child had made and the caller attempted to dispose of it at the gas station.

The GetGo was closed from about 6:30 to about 9 a.m.