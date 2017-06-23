BOARDMAN — The township police department's narcotics enforcement unit this morning raided a house with a history of ties to drug activity.

The suspects township police arrested during a raid at 120 Wildwood Drive today are: Michael Forgach, 41; Syrena Whitfield; and Dawond Roddy, 31, police said.

All three were arrested on charges of heroin possession, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, and permitting drug abuse, police said.

All three of them live at that address.

As reported in today's Vindicator, Forgach, 41, of Wildwood was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and permitting drug abuse.

The Vindicator has reported on other drug arrests at that residence involving Forgach this year.

Earlier this year, on April 12, Forgach was arrested at the home on charges of permitting drug abuse, possession of drug-abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug possession after police raided his home.

A search of the house on Wildwood Drive at that time turned up crack pipes, a digital scale, $115 in cash, plastic baggies, hypodermic needles and other drug-related items, police said. Police also found substances that tested positive for cocaine and heroin.

On March 8, police found a stash of drug-related items, including numerous crack pipes and hypodermic needles while serving a search warrant at the residence.

A search of the house then reportedly turned up these items: small bags containing suspected marijuana; numerous crack pipes; hypodermic needles; a spoon with suspected drug residue on it; a small amount of cash; a digital scale; five 9mm rounds of ammunition; and other drug-related items. Forgach was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug-abuse instruments, at that time, too.

Today, police Chief Jack Nichols confirmed his department has been at the house several times and will work with the Mahoning County Prosecutor's office to have the house declared a nuisance, he said.

Neighbors of the home told The Vindicator the house has been a problem for several months.

Two neighbors who did not want to be identified said that cars will come to the house for five to 10 minutes at a time, sometimes multiple times a day, leading them to believe there is drug activity there.

One neighbor said it's been a concern for her because her house resembles 120 Wildwood, and she often has unknown vehicles pull into her driveway.

The search warrant was related to heroin activity.

Police were not yet able to confirm what was found in today's search, which is ongoing.

Police are now clearing the scene.