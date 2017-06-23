VIENNA — The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport has announced a partnership with Allegiant Airlines intended to honor veterans and active military members.

The "Allegiant Honors" program allows veterans and active service members to receive discounts and other perks. The benefits include waived fees for up to three pieces of checked baggage.

Additionally, active-duty military members will have priority boarding on flights and will not be charged a cancellation fee if they cancel a flight due to a change in military orders.

Visit allegiant.com/military-discount for more information.