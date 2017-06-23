JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Airport, Allegiant team up to honor military members


Published: Fri, June 23, 2017 @ 5:08 p.m.

VIENNA — The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport has announced a partnership with Allegiant Airlines intended to honor veterans and active military members.

The "Allegiant Honors" program allows veterans and active service members to receive discounts and other perks. The benefits include waived fees for up to three pieces of checked baggage.

Additionally, active-duty military members will have priority boarding on flights and will not be charged a cancellation fee if they cancel a flight due to a change in military orders.

Visit allegiant.com/military-discount for more information.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes