YOUNGSTOWN — Police say a man they chased late Thursday on the South Side had a loaded AK-47 assault rifle and a loaded .40-caliber handgun.

Raymond Hammond, 32, of North Bon Air Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons, being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to comply, obstruction of official business and resisting arrest.

Reports said police were called about 10:50 p.m. to the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue for a man holding an AK-47. When officers arrived in the neighborhood they spotted Hammond, who matched the description of the person holding the rifle, sitting in an SUV.

Reports said the SUV suddenly backed up at a high rate of speed, then stopped and went forward to the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue, where Hammond jumped out carrying the AK-47 and ignoring numerous demands from police to stop.

Reports noted officers had their weapons out when they chased Hammond.

At one point Hammond’s shoes fell off as he threw the rifle and a handgun he was carrying before falling flat on his face. He struggled with police before he was handcuffed.