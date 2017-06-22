YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday after a series of fights on two separate city streets.

Tony Ranalli, 31, of Griselda Avenue, faces a charge of discharging a firearm in city limits and aggravated menacing, and Alonda James, 28, also of Griselda, faces a charge of felonious assault. Both are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police were called about 6:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Superior Avenue on the North Side, where several people were arguing, reports said, and Ranalli admitted to firing a gun in the air several times.

He led police to a truck in the 800 block of Fairfax Avenue on the East Side, where they found a 9mm handgun inside a pickup truck. He is also accused of threatening a woman in the 800 block of Fairfax.

Jones is accused of ramming a car she was driving into the back of another car with people inside.