West Branch Middle School Student Council recently honored 47 students for academic achievement with a luncheon at the University of Mount Union. The guest speaker was Daniel Schlueter a 2013 graduate of West Branch High School and a midshipman at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. He encouraged the students to get involved in activities, manage their time and to never give up, even if struggling.

Bryan Stehura, middle-school band director and UMU alumnus, along with Alyssa Stitzel, middle-school intervention specialist and UMU alumna, served as campus tour guides. WBMS seventh- and eighth-graders who attended the academic luncheon were:

Seventh grade: Alyssa Barnett, Peyton Bell, Mahkaylah Bradt, Elizabeth Cackovic, Kennedy Close, Madeline Davis, Asa DeSanzo, Carson Dota, Eris Dugan, Sydney Fetters, Emily Grimm, Jaiden Hancock, Hayden Hawk, Dakota Hayes, Kiersten Hofmann, Addyson Jones, Alexandra Jones, Morgan Loudon, Gloriana Maendel, Elizabeth McCune, Sydney Mercer, Gregory Rockwell, Brianna Schluneker, Jed Smith, Jacek Strotz, Samantha Tubbs, Kennedy Whipkey and Nick Wilson.

Students in eighth grade: Destiny Algaier, Jordan Anderson, J.D. Brain, Olivia Buehler, Justin Cederbloom, Andrew Coffee, Jimmy Cranston, Callie Flickinger, Kaitlyn Greiner, Danny Harrison, Gabby Harrison, Alaya Kiser, Josephine Mellott, Sidney Milliken, Hannah Schubert, Brock Smith, Joe Sprague, Abigail Stephens and Ian Yarwood.