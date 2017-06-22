WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Obama health care law.

The measure would cut and revamp Medicaid, the health care program for lower-income and disabled people.

It would repeal tax increases Obama’s law imposed on higher-income people and medical industry companies to pay for expanded coverage. And it would end the tax penalty Obama’s statute imposes on people who don’t buy insurance — in effect, ending the so-called individual mandate.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the Senate next week. But its fate remains uncertain.

It faces uniform Democratic opposition. And at least a half-dozen Republicans — both conservatives and moderates — have complained about it.

Democrats are roundly criticizing the Republican plan .

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on the Senate floor today moments after the GOP’s 142-page discussion draft was posted online. Republicans had been briefed on the plan behind closed doors.

Schumer says, “We live in the wealthiest country on earth. Surely we can do better than what the Republican health care bill promises.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi assails the GOP bill as a tax break for wealthy Americans. The bill would eliminate the requirement that Americans buy insurance or face a tax penalty.

President Donald Trump is expressing hope that the Senate will pass a health care plan “with heart” following the release of a Republican plan to dismantle President Barack Obama’s health law.

Trump says at the start of a White House event on technology he is hopeful Congress will get something done on health care “with heart.”