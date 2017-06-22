YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a pregnant Columbiana woman was cited about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on drug charges after police found three used syringes, a crack pipe and several ripped open plastic bags that had suspected heroin residue inside.

Reports said Shelly Burt, 27, was pulled over at Chicago Avenue and Market Street after a police officer observed her traveling at a very high rate of speed. Reports said Burt is pregnant.

Reports said Burt appeared very nervous but she gave permission to be searched.

Police found nothing on her but police dog Hector sniffed the air around the car and detected an odor of narcotics.

Officers searched the car and found the paraphernalia. Burt was released on citations for possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.