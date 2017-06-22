JOBS
Paint and taste at Youngstown YWCA


Published: Thu, June 22, 2017 @ 8:14 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The YWCA of Youngstown is having a Paint and Taste event from 5:15 to 7:45 p.m. June 29 at 25 W. Rayen Ave.

Award-winning artist and local art educator, Susan Jacobs, will guide participants step-by-step in the creation of a beach scene on a 16-by 20-inch canvas. No experience is necessary.

The cost of $35 includes all supplies and refreshments. Registration is required by today. For information or to register, call Rita at 330-746-6361, ext. 102.

