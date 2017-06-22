YOUNGSTOWN — Police Wednesday found 32 bags of crack cocaine and more than $1,400 in cash while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a North Side home.

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit took Thomas Smith, 43, into custody on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers served the warrant about 5:40 p.m. at Smith's 1130 Norwood Ave. home. Besides the cash and drugs police also found a digital scale, reports said.