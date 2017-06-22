YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 36 people including Dale Williams, 59, of Youngstown, on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault with firearm specifications and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Williams is accused of the June 15 murder of Elizabeth Stewart, 46, of Boardman, who made a complaint the night before with township police that Williams had threatened her.

Prosecutors said at Williams’ arraignment in municipal court that Williams confessed to detectives that he killed Stewart. Williams knew which route she took to work, waited for her and when he saw her car on Market Street he weaved through traffic to ram it from behind, forcing it into a building.

Police said Stewart got out of the car and begged for her life but Williams shot her 10 times. A police officer got to the scene and ordered Williams to drop his gun. He did and was taken into custody.

The grand jury also indicted Francis Madera, 21, Bronx, N.Y., on tampering with evidence, forgery, and attempted telecommunications fraud.

On May. 10, reports say Madera presented an ID with a different name when attempting to purchase $1,739.98 of Apple products at the AT&T store at 6000 Mahoning Ave.

Police reportedly found an Ohio driver's license with Madera's photo and another name in the store's parking lot. An AT&T employee told police the name on the license had been listed as an authorized user for the account of a 45-year-old man in Illinois. The account information was changed shortly thereafter, the employee told police.

The grand jury also indicted Kristian Allen Coon, 22, Mooreline Drive, Girard, on theft.