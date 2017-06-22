YOUNGSTOWN — A juvenile and a 20-year-old man were arrested about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on gun charges while police were investigating a gunfire call in the 400 block of Idora Avenue.

Reports said police were called to the area to investigate a gunshot sensor call and when they arrived a witness told them they heard two people fire several shots and saw two males run into a wooded area.

Police searched the neighborhood and found Laquan Ballard, 20 of Townsend Avenue and the juvenile, who fit the description of the people who were seen running.

Reports said the juvenile ran away and as he dropped a .22-caliber handgun. He was later caught behind a nearby home.

Reports said police found a bag Ballard was carrying and inside the bag police found another .22-caliber handgun and 28 rounds of ammunition.

Ballard was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The juvenile was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm because he has a pending weapons case in juvenile court.

He was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Court Center.