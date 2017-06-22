CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors have begun a fourth day of deliberations in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who shot an unarmed black motorist.

They resumed Thursday morning after deliberating about 18 hours since getting the case Monday.

Ray Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury last November after about 25 hours of deliberations over four days on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

The 27-year-old Tensing says he feared for his life in 2015 when 43-year-old Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors say Tensing had no reason to shoot him.

The university fired Tensing.

The case is among others across the U.S. during the last three years that have raised attention to how police deal with blacks.