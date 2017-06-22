JOBS
Family of grandmother killed by alligator sues nursing home


Published: Thu, June 22, 2017 @ 1:51 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A nursing home in South Carolina is being sued after a 90-year-old woman walked away from the facility last year and was killed by an alligator.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the lawsuit filed this week seeks damages of more than $10,000. The lawsuit says Bonnie Walker walked away from Brookdale Senior Living center shortly after midnight July 27, but employees didn't discover that she was missing until seven hours later.

Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten says investigators think Walker slipped or fell into a pond and an alligator attacked her.

The suit was filed by Walker's granddaughter, Stephanie Walker Weaver. It says Brookdale failed to adequately monitor Walker or conduct a timely search.

