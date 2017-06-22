JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Democrat Connie Pillich proposes public health care buy-in


Published: Thu, June 22, 2017 @ 10:13 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic governor candidate in Ohio is laying out her vision for a buy-in option that makes government health care benefits available to the public.

Former state Rep. Connie Pillich announced her “Medicaid-for-All” plan Thursday, ahead of an expected vote in the U.S. Senate on Republican health care legislation.

Pilich’s proposal calls for Ohio to offer consumers two buy-in options on the state exchange — one offering Medicaid coverage, the other offering coverage under the state health insurance plan available to state employees and lawmakers.

It’s an idea that emerged, but was rejected, during negotiations on the federal Affordable Care Act. Pillich says consumers would pay for the insurance and would not require tax dollars.

Pillich is among four declared candidates seeking the Democratic nomination next year.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes