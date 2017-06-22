JOBS
Cruze among GM vehicles honored in J.D. Power report


Published: Thu, June 22, 2017 @ 7:37 a.m.

LORDSTOWN — The Chevrolet-Cruze was ranked as one of General Motors' top vehicles In the 2017, J.D. Power Initial Quality Study Results.

GM has 11 models in the top ranking: Buick Encore; Buick Enclave; Cadillac ATS; Chevrolet Equinox; Chevrolet Colorado; Chevrolet Cruze; Chevrolet Silverado; Chevrolet Silverado HD; Chevrolet Sonic; Chevrolet Tahoe; and the GMC Terrain.

The Cruze sedan is built locally at the Lordstown plant. The Cruze Hatchback is built in Mexico.

GM also won four vehicle awards, the second most of any corporation (tied with BMW).

The Cruze also made headlines this year for taking the title of "Top Pick" for a compact car from Consumer Reports.

