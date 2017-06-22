YOUNGSTOWN — The ticket presale for the Aug. 24 Zac Brown Band concert at Stambaugh Stadium began at 10 a.m. this morning.

The on-sale for the general public is 10 a.m. Saturday via Ticketmaster.

Most people bought tickets online for the presale, which was a chance to secure tickets early for those who sign up for the opportunity, including all Youngstown State University students.

But not all. Tracey Rusnak of Campbell, who said she has had bad experiences trying to buy tickets online in the past, went to the Covelli Centre box office this morning. She was the only one in line as of 9:15 a.m., and was first through the door at 10 a.m.

Rusnak, a nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, was buying 13 tickets for family and friends. Another person in her circle was going to pick up another eight tickets.

“I love country music and Zac Brown is one of the only ones I haven’t seen yet,” she said.

Rusnak said she was excited when she heard Zac Brown was coming to Stambaugh Stadium. “It’s a big stadium but it’s not that huge,” she said. “There won’t be a bad seat.”

Rusnak said she likes Zac Brown’s style of music and expects a great show.

“I think he will sound great in person,” she said. “He has that type of voice.”