AUSTINTOWN — The latest undercover sting operation by township police netted a man accused of engaging in prostitution.

Officers responded to an ad on an online classified site that included explicit photos and said the poster only wanted donations for his time.

The person responded to the officer's texts identified himself as Kyle and offered a menu of services ranging from $60 to $150. They arranged to meet on Interstate Boulevard at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were met by Tiquan Turner, 21, of Youngstown. Turner was abrasive and uncooperative, according to the report. He repeatedly told police he was not gay.

Turner told officers he posted the ad, but he takes clients money and leaves before engaging in sexual activity. A search of his cell phone reportedly revealed several conversations arranging sexual encounters for payment.

Turner was charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools. He will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Monday.