AUSTINTOWN

The 20/9 Radio Club in Austintown will host its annual Field Day weekend Saturday and Sunday at the Austintown Township Park Pogany Pavilion. The event is open to the public, and there will be amateur radio-license class testing for all license classes Saturday at 10 a.m. at the pavilion.

The Mahoning County Commissioners presented the 20/9 Radio Club with a proclamation declaring June 18 to 25 as Amateur Radio Week in Mahoning County.

Radios will be set up and operating from generator, solar and battery power. Members will be making contacts with people all over the country and all over the world. Stop out to find out more about amateur radio. Call 330-651-8420 for more information.