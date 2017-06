YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA of Youngstown will host Paint and Taste with artist-instructor Susan Jacobs from 5:15 to 7:45 p.m. June 29 at the YWCA of Youngstown, 25 W. Rayen Ave. No experience is necessary. Cost is $35 which includes supplies and light refreshments. Registration is required Thursday by calling 330-746-6361, ext. 102.