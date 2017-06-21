YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a woman found early today at Cohasset Drive and Hillman Street flagging down cars on a warrant and prostitution charges.

Reports also said Heather Church, 28, no address listed, also was charged with obstructing official business after giving police a fake name. Reports said she told police she could not remember her Social Security number because she had a brain injury, reports said.

Church was in an area known for prostitution when she was spotted about 2:30 a.m., reports said.

Church was denied entry to the jail because of severe sunburn, reports said. She had to be taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be examined before she was taken back to the jail and booked in. She is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.